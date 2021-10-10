Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $490,639.39 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00224685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00100117 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

