Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

