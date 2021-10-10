Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Etsy worth $118,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY stock opened at $212.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.88. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

