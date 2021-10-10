Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 26,269 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 334,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

