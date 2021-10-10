Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

