Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

