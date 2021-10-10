Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.18% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $65.66 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.