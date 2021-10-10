Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 26,269 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.