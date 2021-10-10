Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

