Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,541,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,372,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $153.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

