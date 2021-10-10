Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $157.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

