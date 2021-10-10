Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

