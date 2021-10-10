Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IGV opened at $404.12 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.08.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

