Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2,979.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.91. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

