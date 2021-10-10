Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,022,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 202,048 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 718,813 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

