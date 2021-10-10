Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 11,115 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

