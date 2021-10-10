Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,761 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,562.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 240,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,530,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 213,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.