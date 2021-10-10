Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 4,914 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

