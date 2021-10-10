Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 723 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

