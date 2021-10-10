Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 9,386 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2,979.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.91. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

