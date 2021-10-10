Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Humana by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 79.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

