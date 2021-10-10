Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05.

