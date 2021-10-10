Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,123 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,555,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 210,044 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

