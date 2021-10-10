Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Welltower by 267.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 111.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 896,266 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

WELL stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.