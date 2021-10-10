Evedo Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $2.08 million and $1.50 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

