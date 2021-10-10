EvenCoin Market Capitalization Tops $108,406.78 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $108,406.78 and $166,045.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.18 or 0.00525366 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.66 or 0.01127065 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

