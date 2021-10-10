Evercore ISI Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.56. 146,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

