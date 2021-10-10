Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $182.92 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,663 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

