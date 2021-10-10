EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce sales of $110.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $110.83 million. EverQuote posted sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $444.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. EverQuote has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $54.96.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

