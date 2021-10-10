Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $22.15 million and $254,478.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.