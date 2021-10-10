Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,979 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

