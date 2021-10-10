Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,818,439 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.72% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,921,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

