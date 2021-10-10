Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Fabrinet worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $3,741,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 65.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 149,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $100.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

