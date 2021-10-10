Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,606,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Facebook worth $3,688,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $330.05 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $930.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.