Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Shares of FB opened at $330.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

