Fairmount Funds Management LLC Acquires 61,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises about 8.7% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,747,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 566,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

