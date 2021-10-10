Fairmount Funds Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Allakos accounts for approximately 5.3% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allakos worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.45. 92,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,797. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

