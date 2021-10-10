Fairmount Funds Management LLC Has $36.54 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,090 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up about 15.0% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Insmed worth $36,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 1,523,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,723. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

