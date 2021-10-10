Fairmount Funds Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Enanta Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of ENTA traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $70.10. 198,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,097. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

