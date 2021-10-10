Fairmount Funds Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426,900 shares during the period. Trillium Therapeutics accounts for about 3.6% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 2,044,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,379. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

