Fairmount Funds Management LLC Increases Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for about 2.6% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.64% of Keros Therapeutics worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,575. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $862.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 105,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

