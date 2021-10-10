Fairmount Funds Management LLC Lowers Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises 5.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

IOVA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. 835,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,208. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

