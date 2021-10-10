Fairmount Funds Management LLC Purchases 17,694 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up about 8.6% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.13% of argenx worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.86 on Friday, hitting $295.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a one year low of $244.98 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

