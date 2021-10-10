Fairmount Funds Management LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.0% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBT. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $63.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

