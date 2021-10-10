Falcon Project Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $940.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

