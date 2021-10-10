Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Holdings Raised by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053,295 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up about 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Farfetch worth $362,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

NYSE FTCH opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

