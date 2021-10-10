Fatcoin Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Fatcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $1.99 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00224940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099766 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

