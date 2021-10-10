Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.17.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $54.93 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.