Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Fate Therapeutics worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

