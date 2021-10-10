Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FURCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

